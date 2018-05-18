Stranger Things’ David Harbour Is The New Hellboy, And These Extreme Workouts Transformed His Body

ADVERTISEMENT

Screen star David Harbour became hot property after appearing as a core character in the Netflix sci-fi chiller Stranger Things. However, his career is hotting up further and 2019 will see him star in Hellboy, a re-imagining of the 2004 and 2008 movie takes on the comic-book classic. But to get into superhero shape, the middle-aged actor has had to adopt a hellish exercise regime to transform his body and convince filmgoers he is the real ripped deal.

In recent years, the 43-year-old Harbour’s fame has taken off in a big way. The New York-born actor kicked off his professional career on Broadway in 1999, and from then on he has enjoyed various roles, popping up on stage, film and TV. But the public really began to sit up and pay attention in 2016, when he starred as grizzled police chief Jim Hopper in Stranger Things. And thanks to the success of the cult sci-fi series, and a slew of awards, nowadays Harbour is pretty much a household name.

In the hit series, the homely cop Hopper from the fictional small town of Hawkins in Indiana enjoys a quiet lifestyle. But this all changes when the child of an old-friend, played by Winona Ryder, goes missing under mysterious circumstances. Hopper goes on a disquieting and dangerous hunt for the truth. However, when he finds it, the chief realizes that life in Hawkins is not as innocent and sedate as it seemed.

