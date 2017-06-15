After Living Through A Deadly Infection During Childbirth, This Woman Awoke To Horrendous News

ADVERTISEMENT

When one Irish 30-something couple discovered that they were expecting their fourth child, they were no doubt elated. But, after the mom caught a horrific infection during childbirth last year – which saw her life hang in the balance – their joy quickly changed to despair. But, their heart-breaking ordeal was about to turn horrific.

Niamh Boyle and her husband Liam hail from Dundalk, County Louth in Ireland. Together, they juggled hectic lives; as well as being parents to three boys, the Boyles also both worked as accountants.

Their lads – Ohran, Rian and Ewan – were all under the age of seven, so it is safe to say both parents were rushed off their feet. However, that didn’t stop them from adding to the pitter patter of tiny feet in their family last August.

