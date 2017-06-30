Sarah Churman sat nervously at the doctor’s office, her hand clutched to her ear. It certainly wasn’t the first time she had required medical attention for her hearing: Churman was born deaf, and 29 years later, she still lived in silence.
But that was all about to change. Churman sat across the table from a medical professional who reached over to make the final adjustments on her new Esteem implant. The implant is a revolution in aural technology, and – hopefully – it would allow her to hear for the first time in her life.
“There you go,” the woman in bright blue scrubs said, double-checking the implant was ready to go on her laptop screen. “Now, technically your device is on,” she said as she looked at Churman expectantly. “Can you tell?”
-
When A Guy Inherited This Old Chest, He Opened It To Reveal A False Bottom Full Of Secrets
-
This Woman Claimed To Be Homeless To Get Money. Then Authorities Found Out The Startling Truth
-
4 Days After This Girl Vanished In Gator-Infested Swampland, A Searcher Heard A Weak Little Voice
-
When This Deaf Woman Was Finally Able To Hear, She Revealed Exactly What Her Mother-In-Law Had Done
-
Rescuers Told This Owner His Dog Had Died – But They Were Secretly Putting A Plan Into Action
-
Mom Says She’s Had A Stressful Day With The Kids – But Her Daughter Tells A Whole Other Story
-
Deep In The Woods These Guys Discovered A Hidden Entrance To A Mysterious Cave
-
This Guy Lives With His Two Gorgeous Girlfriends – And Now He Has Another Surprise In Store
-
Jim Carrey Is Set To Go On Trial Over The Tragic Death Of Ex-Girlfriend Cathriona White
-
This Single Mom Was Devastated By A Hateful Note From A Neighbor – But They Didn’t Know The Truth
-
When A Girl Leapt From A Car And Went Running For Help, This Worker Immediately Dialled 911
-
After Officers Saw A Suspicious Note On These Cases, They Found Truly Heartbreaking Cargo Inside