When This Deaf Woman Was Finally Able To Hear, She Revealed Exactly What Her Mother-In-Law Had Done

By Andrea Marchiano
June 30, 2017
Sarah Churman sat nervously at the doctor’s office, her hand clutched to her ear. It certainly wasn’t the first time she had required medical attention for her hearing: Churman was born deaf, and 29 years later, she still lived in silence.

But that was all about to change. Churman sat across the table from a medical professional who reached over to make the final adjustments on her new Esteem implant. The implant is a revolution in aural technology, and – hopefully – it would allow her to hear for the first time in her life.

“There you go,” the woman in bright blue scrubs said, double-checking the implant was ready to go on her laptop screen. “Now, technically your device is on,” she said as she looked at Churman expectantly. “Can you tell?”

