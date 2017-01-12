ADVERTISEMENT

34-year-old Betsy Ayala, from Houston, Texas, has an incredible story to share. After marrying her childhood sweetheart, she and her husband went on to have a baby girl, Isabella, in 2013. On the surface they seemed to be a happy family, but six months later Ayala’s life came crashing down around her.

Ayala had gained quite a lot of weight during the pregnancy and was around 260lb after giving birth to Isabella. She then went on to struggle with postnatal depression, which only worsened her weight issues as she took to self-medicating with food.

In fact, Ayala had experienced problems with her size ever since she was young. Throughout her 20s, she often weighed more than 200lb. “I was always the chubby kid, I never played sports or wanted to take in physical activity because I was overweight,” she told the Daily Mail in December 2016.

