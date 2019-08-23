A Doctor Has Warned Parents About The Everyday Actions That Can Trigger Childhood Leukemia

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 1970s, Mel Greaves visited a London hospital’s childhood cancer wing – and, with that, he found his calling to become a researcher in the field. It would take him 40 years to make his biggest breakthrough in what we know about acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the type that most commonly affects kids 15 and younger.

Parents who have faced such a diagnosis know just how scary it can be, discovering that their son or daughter has leukemia. Without the right treatment, the disease can progress rapidly and quickly turn fatal. Even with the proper care, it’s a nightmare knowing that a little one is suffering from such a serious illness.

So many parents do what they can to prevent their children from getting sick in the first place. They take care of their babies so that they can grow up healthily without ever having to face such a terrifying diagnosis. Yet, according to Greaves’ findings, some of the steps they take to ensure their children’s well-being can actually be what triggers the cancer in the first place.

