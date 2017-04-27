Doctors Dismissed This Girl’s Agony As Growing Pains, But An X-Ray Prompted A Far Worse Diagnosis

By Annie Price
April 27, 2017
When Abri Bentley woke screaming in her sleep, her mother was, of course, concerned. However, her mind was put at rest when doctors confirmed the pains in her daughter’s leg were simply growing pains. But then, as Abri’s discomfort showed no sign of abating, a biopsy revealed a terrible diagnosis.

Abri comes from Scottsdale, Arizona. She lives with mom Nikkole, dad Rod, and sisters Ashlyn and Ariya. And in early 2015, she was an ordinary seven-year-old girl.

Abri’s favorite thing to do was dance and perform on stage. “I always danced when I was little,” she later told Phoenix news channel KPNX. The fit and active child seemed as healthy as she could be.

