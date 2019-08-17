Doctors Fought For 50 Hours To Try To Save These Conjoined Twins Who Were Fused At The Head

ADVERTISEMENT

The operating theater is tense and hushed as medical experts work through a complex procedure, due to take many hours. Now in front of them are two 19-month-old girls, Safa and Marwa, who are incredibly unique. And right now their brains are exposed to air because the team is here to tease them apart.

For Safa and Marwa are twins of a particularly special kind: craniopagus. Almost unbelievably, their skulls grew together, and they share arteries and veins. What’s amazing is that as few as one in two-and-a-half million births come in the form of conjoined, craniopagus twins. But these two have already had some luck – most babies like them do not live for more than a day.

However, the twins now face an extremely complicated set of operations. Indeed, a team drawn from numerous medical disciplines have already put in hours of work to prepare for today. For they have been modeling, studying and caring for the siblings. And now the twins’ lives are in their hands at London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital.

