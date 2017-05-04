After a diagnosis of strep throat, this little girl’s dreams of becoming a dance instructor turned into a living nightmare. A routine course of antibiotics helped at first, but then her health deteriorated. And when her symptoms left her screaming with pain, her parents rushed her to hospital. It was then that doctors made a diagnosis of something rare and life-threatening.
Like many six-year-old girls, Tessa Puma loves to dance. From the age of four, she took regular classes at a dance studio in Northfield, Ohio, and her teacher soon saw her potential. Before long, Tessa became the youngest member of the studio’s competitions team.
In March 2017 Tessa was diagnosed as having strep throat, a common and usually harmless condition that affects people of all ages. Indeed, her dad and brother also had it at the same time. Tessa was given a course of antibiotics lasting ten days. Soon, she started to feel better.
-
This Man Was Found Adrift At Sea After 6 Days. But When Police Dug Deeper, The Story Took A Twist
-
Doctors Said She Had Strep Throat – But When Her Limbs Left Her In Agony, The Horrific Truth Emerged
-
After This Supermom Disappeared, Police Uncovered The Disturbing Truth About Her Double Life
-
Willow Smith Has Totally Grown Up, And Here’s What She’s Doing Now
-
20 Silly Cases Of People Seeing Faces In Everyday Places
-
20 Lottery Winners Who Did The Stupidest Things After Hitting The Jackpot
-
This Lady Claimed To Live With 1000 Cats. But What Cameras Captured In Her Home Left Us Speechless
-
This Man Spent 36 Years Carving Through The Mountains To Bring His Village The Lifeblood It So Needed
-
When This Captain Collapsed On A 12-Mile March, The Way Soldiers Treated Her Left Millions Stunned
-
Bullies Made This Little Boy’s Life A Living Hell. Then The Community Decided Enough Was Enough
-
Her Amputee Husband Couldn’t Enter Their House. Then She Spotted A Stranger Circling Outside
-
This Soldier Got To Hospital A Day After His Baby Was Born. Then His 2-Year-Old Son Showed Up