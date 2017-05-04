Doctors Said She Had Strep Throat – But When Her Limbs Left Her In Agony, The Horrific Truth Emerged

ADVERTISEMENT

After a diagnosis of strep throat, this little girl’s dreams of becoming a dance instructor turned into a living nightmare. A routine course of antibiotics helped at first, but then her health deteriorated. And when her symptoms left her screaming with pain, her parents rushed her to hospital. It was then that doctors made a diagnosis of something rare and life-threatening.

Like many six-year-old girls, Tessa Puma loves to dance. From the age of four, she took regular classes at a dance studio in Northfield, Ohio, and her teacher soon saw her potential. Before long, Tessa became the youngest member of the studio’s competitions team.

In March 2017 Tessa was diagnosed as having strep throat, a common and usually harmless condition that affects people of all ages. Indeed, her dad and brother also had it at the same time. Tessa was given a course of antibiotics lasting ten days. Soon, she started to feel better.

