The most common water-related rule of thumb suggests that you drink eight glasses of the clear stuff each day. But before you fill up your first cup with cool water, read on; because it turns out that warm water in the morning can do your body some serious good. So with that in mind, here are 20 of the most surprising benefits to pouring a tepid or piping hot cup.
Here’s Exactly What Will Happen To Your Body If You Drink Warm Water Before Breakfast
1. Warm water improves digestion
A warm glass of water can soothe even the testiest of tummies. In general, drinking ample water helps flush out the small intestine. Otherwise, the organ absorbs all of the water it can get, thus causing dehydration. And without enough water to flow through the small intestine, bowel movement can be affected.