Each Of These Bananas Will Have A Very Different Impact On Your Body

It’s no secret that bananas are a great way to get a lot of goodness into your body with minimum effort. But at some point, you’ve probably wondered whether there’s a difference between green, yellow, spotty and brown bananas, beyond just their aesthetic appeal. In fact, the ripeness of your favorite curved fruit can dramatically affect its impact on your body, for better and worse.

The significance of a balanced diet can’t be overstated. After all, it’s “an important step towards a happy and healthy lifestyle,” according to the World Health Organization. Not only can a varied diet help your immune system and keep your weight in check, but it will also help you fend off more serious diseases.

Fruits and vegetables are a key part of any balanced diet, because they’re packed with minerals and vitamins. Plus, they can help boost the amount of fiber in your diet, which will keep your gut healthy and ward off bowel cancer. In the U.K., the National Health Service advises people to eat five different fruits and vegetables every day.

