If You Eat Celery Each Day For A Week, This Is The Effect It Will Have On Your Body

Most of us have chowed down on celery at some point – even if it’s just as an appetizer in a restaurant. But few of us may actually bother to include it regularly in our diets. You may want to reconsider that, however, because there are apparently a wide range of benefits that celery can provide when eaten – from reducing your blood pressure to helping prevent certain cancers. Yes, there’s a lot to be said for these simple stalks.

These days, there’s more of an emphasis than ever on the importance of a balanced diet. After all, healthy eating can boost your immune system, protect you from disease and increase your life expectancy. So it’s worth paying attention to the healthier food groups, such as those outlined by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Indeed, the USDA highlights fruits, vegetables, grains, proteins and dairy as the five food groups to focus on when planning meals. But you don’t need a government organization to tell you that fruit and veg are better for you than foods crammed with sugar. The tricky bit is to actually make sure you stick to those healthier options.

