During our lifetime, it is inevitable that some of us will have to face some frightening news about our health. Unfortunately, though, there are already countless children who find themselves in that terrifying position. And they are forced to fight for their lives before life has even really started. Poignantly, youngster Charlie Proctor was one of those kids back in 2018.
A Five-Year-Old Boy Said Sorry To His Mom Just Before He Died Of Cancer In His Parents’ Arms
From Accrington, Lancashire, in the U.K. Charlie grew up with his parents Ben Proctor and Amber Schofield. And he attended St Andrew’s Primary School, while also harboring a real love for one sport in particular. Indeed, the young student was a big fan of Accrington Stanley, the town’s local soccer club.