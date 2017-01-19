ADVERTISEMENT

Aged 14 years old, Gemma Walker weighed just 63 pounds. When the Australian teenager was admitted to hospital, doctors told her she would be dead within two days without immediate treatment. But seven years later, she had done more than prove them wrong.

When Walker, from the Gold Coast suburb of Varsity Lakes in Australia, was admitted to hospital and given that dreadful prognosis, it seemed that anorexia nervosa and bulimia had gotten the better of her. The news would set her on a painful journey of eating disorders and self-loathing but, ultimately, recovery.

On the surface, Walker seemed to have it all back in 2008. She was beautiful, had parents who loved her, she was doing well at school and was even an elite member of the running and swimming squads. But underneath it all lay a much darker reality.

