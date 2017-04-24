Grandma Tried To Retire After Three Decades As A Housekeeper – But The Hospital Refused Point Blank 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a story about an extraordinary woman from New Orleans, Louisiana. She’s a grandmother of five and a mother of three – but that’s not what makes her story an unusual one.

In fact, what’s special about this woman is what she does every day. Her name is Betty Wells and for the past 30 years she’s been loyally working at Ochsner Medical Center.

She was a housekeeper for all those years and soon became a very popular member of staff. But when she hit the three-decade milestone, she thought it might be time to put her feet up.

