Grandma Tried To Retire After Three Decades As A Housekeeper – But The Hospital Refused Point Blank 

This is a story about an extraordinary woman from New Orleans, Louisiana. She’s a grandmother of five and a mother of three – but that’s not what makes her story an unusual one.
In fact, what’s special about this woman is what she does every day. Her name is Betty Wells and for the past 30 years she’s been loyally working at Ochsner Medical Center.
She was a housekeeper for all those years and soon became a very popular member of staff. But when she hit the three-decade milestone, she thought it might be time to put her feet up.
20 Forrest Gump Facts That The Filmmakers Didn’t Want You To Find Out
After This Cyclone Devastated Australia’s Coast, Fraught Locals Saw An Ocean Predator In The Road
This Baby’s Intestines Formed Outside Her Body. Then Mom Was Stunned By What She Found In Her Bed
20 Secrets About Dirty Dancing Guaranteed To Get Your Pulse Racing All Over Again
When This Stray Dog Found An Abandoned Human Baby, Her Animal Instincts Took Over
Builders Uncovered A Hidden Crypt – And Inside Lay The Bodies Of Five Lost Religious Icons
After Her Sick Mom Passed Away, She Called The Nurse She’d Hired In For A Meeting
This Teen Was Babysitting When She Heard A Knock At The Door. Then Later Mom Got A Chilling Text
After This 200-Year-Old Mummy Of A Buddhist Monk Was Found, Academics Claimed He Was Still Alive
After Burying The Pain Of Diana’s Death For 20 Years, Harry Has Admitted The Heartwrenching Truth
These 20 Photos Of World Leaders As Young People Will Make You Do A Double Take
These Garbagemen Began Crushing Trash In Their Truck. Then They Heard Desperate Cries From Inside