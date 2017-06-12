This Guy Ballooned To 831 Pounds After A Bad Breakup – But You Should See What He Looks Like Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rafael Zuniga had always been overweight, but he barely recognized himself in 2011. That’s the year he endured a harsh break-up that sent him spiraling to 831 pounds. It’s also the year he had to call an ambulance to his home, the year it took five paramedics to carry him out of his front door, and the year doctors told him he might not walk again if he didn’t lose weight. Moreover, that’s why 2011 was the year Rafael Zuniga decided to change his life, too.

The Chicagoan readily admits that he had always sought comfort in food. He consequently reached 330 pounds by the time he graduated from school. Moreover, his weight started spiraling out of control completely in 2005.

At the time, he lived with his parents, who begged him to take hold of his life. However, he didn’t listen and by 2009 he barely left his house. In fact, it wasn’t until 2011 that a chain of events led him to changing his life.

