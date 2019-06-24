This Guy Put His Runny Nose Down To Allergies, But The Source Of The Fluid Was Way More Alarming

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout a person’s life, they might encounter some unusual issues with their body. Whether it be an ache or a pain, these things can sometimes resolve themselves after a short while. However, that wasn’t the case for a man named Greg Phillpotts in North Carolina, as he struggled to shake off what initially seemed to be a fairly innocuous problem.

Like a lot of other people throughout the year, Phillpotts was suffering from a runny nose. By February 2018, though, he’d been dealing with the issue for around half a decade. And during that period, a number of medics found it difficult to pinpoint precisely what the problem was.

Indeed, from his ailment being everything from bronchitis to pneumonia, no one could give Phillpotts a definitive explanation for his problems. So with that in mind, he continued to assume that his runny nose was being caused by allergies. While somewhat irritating, the grandfather appeared to have a handle on the condition until early 2018, at which point something changed.

