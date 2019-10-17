The anti-aging industry is soon expected to be worth more than $210 billion worldwide, according to a report by market research firm ZMR. Many Americans, then, are on a quest to retain their youthful looks. However, you may be doing more to speed up the aging process than you realize. But if you avoid these daily bad habits, then perhaps you could look younger for longer.
Experts Say These Common Habits May Be Causing You To Age Prematurely
Forgetting sun protection
It’s perhaps widely known that skin damage caused by excessive exposure to the sun can result in premature aging. But benefits can be gained from applying sunscreen every day whatever the weather, and not just during periods of sunbathing. Skin damage might not be immediately noticeable, but once it happens it can’t be reversed, so in this case prevention is best.