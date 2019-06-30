20 Bad Habits That Are Seriously Harming Your Kidneys

ADVERTISEMENT

Just below your ribcage, on either side of your torso, are two human organs which resemble a bean. We’re talking, of course, about your kidneys, which play a vital role in maintaining your physical well-being. But on that note, they’re vulnerable to a litany of things which we put them through on a regular basis. So here are 20 common habits which can damage these miracles of natural engineering – so you know what to avoid.

20. Not keeping tabs on your blood pressure

Blood pressure measures the exertion of our blood on the walls of blood vessels. And that pressure is influenced by various factors, but mainly the performance of our heart and the condition of the blood vessels themselves. Meanwhile, high blood pressure is when the pressure level exceeds that of the recommended guidelines as established by medical authorities.

But why does high blood pressure affect our kidneys? In simple terms, these organs use a high number of blood vessels to filter extra fluids and waste, so damaged vessels affect their ability to carry out that task. Kidney failure is therefore a possible consequence, especially over a prolonged period of living with high blood pressure.

