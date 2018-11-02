Here’s The Dramatic Impact That Drinking Soda Has On Your Body

ADVERTISEMENT

We’re all partial to a glass of soda every now and again – but not everyone partakes in fizzy drinks in moderation. Indeed, almost half of the U.S. population consumes soda every day. If you can count yourself among that number, then you may want to reconsider your dietary habits. That’s because drinking soda can have a dramatic impact on your body and potential long-term health consequences – including tooth decay, heart disease and diabetes.

There’s a reason doctors, health experts and bodies such as the World Health Organization regularly emphasize the need for a balanced diet. And it’s not just to make sure your taste buds enjoy some variety. It’s crucial to make sure you’re getting the right nutrients – especially vitamins and minerals – in order to fend off diseases and protect your body.

A balanced diet doesn’t begin and end with food, however. What you drink is also incredibly important, because certain beverages can give us a multitude of benefits – while others, such as soda, do the opposite. And that’s no real secret; ask anyone which of soda or water is healthier, for instance, and nearly everyone will say water.

