40 Houseplants That Can Help You Sleep, Relieve Stress And Even Improve Your Mood

Sometimes, the stresses of life can be too much to bear, resulting in conditions such as insomnia or anxiety. Work can contribute heavily to this, making our homes the ideal place to unwind. Fortunately, there are things you can do to make your home environment even more relaxing. You could try grabbing yourself any number of these 40 houseplants, for instance. After all, each and every one has its own advantages, from cleansing the air to helping you sleep better at night.

40. Spider plant

Don’t let the name fool you – this common houseplant won’t actually fill your home with arachnids. Instead, its spiky green leaves will remove formaldehyde from your house, leaving you with cleaner air. The spider plant doesn’t take much looking after, either, as it doesn’t need direct sunlight. Just remember to water it every now and then.

39. Aloe vera

While it’s a little trickier to look after, an Aloe vera plant is great to keep around the house. Not only is it attractive enough to make for great décor, but its gel is also thought to have healing properties. Indeed, it’s often used to treat things like cold sores, sunburn and psoriasis.

