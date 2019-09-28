If You Start Choking When You’re By Yourself, This Easy Maneuver Could Be A Life-Saver

Caren Gibson
By Caren Gibson
September 28, 2019

Imagine the scene: you’re home alone and tuned into your favorite TV show, when suddenly you’re caught by a belly laugh. You inhale a chunk of pepperoni from the pizza you’re eating, and your airway becomes blocked. You can’t breathe and there’s no one around to help – so what do you do? Well, there’s a simple trick you can do, and it might just save your life.

Image: Jan Vašek
Sadly, dying by choking is a surprisingly common occurrence in the United States. In 2017 it was actually the fourth leading cause of unintentional injury death, according to the National Safety Council. And, of course, it can come as innocently as swallowing a piece of pizza the wrong way.

