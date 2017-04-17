After Her Husband’s Lover Confessed To An Affair, She Transformed Herself To Get The Perfect Payback

By Annie Price
April 17, 2017
Image: YouTube/Time2Update

When one woman found out her husband was cheating, she saw it as an opportunity to change. So, she ditched him and began focusing on herself instead. And it turned out her transformation would be the ultimate revenge.

Image: Instagram/hashtag_erinmarie

Erin Gardner comes from Salem, New Hampshire. In 2014 the waitress was living with her husband and their son Cameron. However, theirs was not a happy marriage by any stretch of the imagination.

Image: Instagram/hashtag_erinmarie

Gardner’s partner was prone to having affairs. As a result, the mom-of-one had taken to comfort eating to ease the emotional pain she was suffering. Consequently, she had ballooned to a weight of more than 290 lbs.

