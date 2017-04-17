After Her Husband’s Lover Confessed To An Affair, She Transformed Herself To Get The Perfect Payback

ADVERTISEMENT

When one woman found out her husband was cheating, she saw it as an opportunity to change. So, she ditched him and began focusing on herself instead. And it turned out her transformation would be the ultimate revenge.

Erin Gardner comes from Salem, New Hampshire. In 2014 the waitress was living with her husband and their son Cameron. However, theirs was not a happy marriage by any stretch of the imagination.

Gardner’s partner was prone to having affairs. As a result, the mom-of-one had taken to comfort eating to ease the emotional pain she was suffering. Consequently, she had ballooned to a weight of more than 290 lbs.

