If You Find This Weed Growing In Your Garden, You Should Probably Just Leave It Well Alone

Frequently considered a nuisance, this plant is a common guest in gardens around the world. According to the Chicago Tribune, it’s regarded as a “noxious weed” by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This is due to its invasive nature and potential adverse effect upon wildlife. However, removing it from your garden is not only difficult but can also even be detrimental to your health.

As a succulent, this plant is capable of surviving in dry conditions and can grow in poor quality soil. Indeed, it sometimes sprouts from cracks in driveways and in graveled areas, although it grows in rich soil among crops as well. And it spreads very quickly and is known to smother native species.

To make this problem worse, each summer the plant releases thousands of seeds that can survive in the soil for decades. These seeds thrive when the land is tilled. As a result, the plant is extremely difficult to get rid of and can be a nightmare for gardeners and farmers.

