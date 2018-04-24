After Being Ill Every Morning For Months, This Woman Made A Dreadful Discovery In Her Coffee Pot

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio’s Stephanie Brauns found herself feeling ill – day-in, day-out – for six long months, beginning in late 2016. Eventually, the 53-year-old realized that the onset of her sickness bouts seemed to coincide with the first coffee of the day. So the resourceful woman opened her coffeemaker up, and what she found inside gave her grievous grounds for complaint.

For many caffeine fans, starting the day without a cup of coffee is simply unimaginable. And it was the same for Brauns, who lives in Withamsville, outside Cincinnati in Ohio. However, towards the end of 2016, the human resources manager began experiencing worrying symptoms every morning after her habitual cup of joe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently, Brauns had owned her trusty coffeemaker for years and relied on it to fix her a brew before she left for work each day. She has not reported any previous problems with the machine. So her sudden instances of illness following her morning drink percolated no little confusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT