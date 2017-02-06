20 Inspirational Celebrities Who Won Battles Against Breast Cancer

ADVERTISEMENT

Once upon a time, breast cancer was considered an embarrassing disease that couldn’t be treated and wasn’t to be brought up in polite conversation. Thankfully, times have changed. Nowadays, the 15-year survival rate for breast cancer sufferers is 78%, and more people are prepared to speak openly about their breast cancer journeys. These 20 celebrities are among those who have defeated it.

20. Dame Maggie Smith

The much-respected, much-loved Harry Potter actress Dame Maggie Smith was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008. But she was determined to still appear as Professor McGonagall in the franchise’s next instalment. “I was hairless. I had no problem getting the wig on,” she told The Telegraph in 2009. Nevertheless, by 2010 she’d received the all-clear.

19. Sheryl Crow

Singer Sheryl Crow has been both very unlucky and very unlucky when it comes to her health. In 2006 she was diagnosed with a pre-cancerous breast lesion and had to undergo both a lumpectomy and radiotherapy. She recovered, but then in 2011 discovered she had a brain tumor… which fortunately turned out to be benign.

