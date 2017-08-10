Just Hours After Her Husband Died From ALS, This Woman Got A Call That Left Her Trembling In Shock

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon hearing the words of her doctor, Tessie Sylvester, already reeling from the death of her husband to ALS, hung up the phone in total shock. Indeed, just hours had passed since she had said her final goodbyes to her husband and father of her children. She had been left alone as a single parent – and now she had received some more devastating news.

John Sylvester had been battling ALS since 2010, when he was first diagnosed with the debilitating illness. Moreover, no matter how long they had to prepare, the family were still shaken to their core when he passed away in hospital. On the day of his death, he had told his wife that he knew it was his time to die and hours later she watched him slip away.

However the grief of his loss had barely been allowed to begin when doctors revealed that Tessie had her own battle to fight. Hiding it from her children, she subsequently had to face the bleak future alone. A cruel twist of fate had been dealt to her on that day.

