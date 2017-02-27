This Legendary Tattoo Artist Gave People Free Tattoos – On One Unexpected Condition

ADVERTISEMENT

Scott Campbell was born in 1977 and spent his childhood in New Orleans, Louisiana, with his conservative Christian parents. He subsequently went to Kingwood High School and graduated in 1995.

Next, he attended university in Texas to study biochemistry. Campbell wanted to become a medical illustrator, but it wasn’t meant to be. In fact, he never graduated, dropping out before finishing the course.

Soon after he left university, Campbell moved to San Francisco and pursued a new passion of his: tattoos. What’s more, he learned the tricks of the trade at one of California’s most renowned parlors, Picture Machine.

