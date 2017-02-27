This Legendary Tattoo Artist Gave People Free Tattoos – On One Unexpected Condition

By Francesca Lynagh
February 27, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: via Scott Campbell Studio
Image: via Scott Campbell Studio

Scott Campbell was born in 1977 and spent his childhood in New Orleans, Louisiana, with his conservative Christian parents. He subsequently went to Kingwood High School and graduated in 1995.

Image: via Scott Campbell Studio
Image: via Scott Campbell Studio

Next, he attended university in Texas to study biochemistry. Campbell wanted to become a medical illustrator, but it wasn’t meant to be. In fact, he never graduated, dropping out before finishing the course.

ADVERTISEMENT
Image: via Scott Campbell Studio
Image: via Scott Campbell Studio

Soon after he left university, Campbell moved to San Francisco and pursued a new passion of his: tattoos. What’s more, he learned the tricks of the trade at one of California’s most renowned parlors, Picture Machine.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT