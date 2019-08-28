A Baby Was Given Six Hours To Live Once Off Life Support – But Then Her Mother Witnessed A Miracle

ADVERTISEMENT

In April 2019 Monique Goldring made the heart-wrenching decision to turn off her baby’s life support. She knew it was for the best, but, of course, that didn’t make the decision any easier. She’d said her final goodbyes. However, no one could have predicted what happened next.

Goldring’s daughter, Phoenix Da’Vine, had put up a brave battle from the day she was born in Temple Hills, Maryland. It had been less than an hour into her life that doctors conducting routine checks had noticed a heart irregularity. And further tests revealed the baby’s condition to be even more serious than they had first feared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baby Da’Vine underwent two major surgeries in the first few months of her life. It is, of course, a lot for anyone to take, never mind a newborn baby. The stress proved too much for the infant, and aged just seven months old, she suffered a heart attack that left her with ongoing health problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT