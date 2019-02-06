A Man Chose To Remove His Comatose Wife From Life Support. But Then Hours Later She Began To Mumble

ADVERTISEMENT

At some point during our lives, we might have to make a decision that changes everything. Ryan Finley can certainly attest to that, as his wife Jill fell into a coma in May 2007. However, after choosing to switch off her life support two weeks later, something quite incredible happened.

Residents of Jones, Oklahoma, Ryan and Jill got married back in 2003. Ryan plied his trade as a plumbing contractor, while Jill had a job as a loan underwriter. And as with most couples, they had their own routine during their time off at the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Jill enjoyed a lie in those mornings, Ryan would get some fresh air outside their house, relaxing with a newspaper by his side. However, that didn’t happen on May 26th, 2007. Instead, on this particular day he felt a strange urge to wake his wife up much earlier than usual.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT