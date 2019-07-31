48 Hours After A Man Went Swimming In Florida, He Succumbed To A Deadly Flesh-Eating Bacteria

By James Cannon
July 31, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Facebook/Dave Bennett

For many people across the world, there are few things more relaxing than spending a day at the seaside. Indeed, from sunbathing on the sand to swimming in the sea, beaches are a great location for families during the summer months. And this is what awaited Dave Bennett, as he visited a Florida bay in July 2019.

Image: Facebook/Cheryl Bennett Wiygul

A resident of Memphis, Tennessee, Bennett and his wife went to see their daughter Cheryl Bennett Wiygul in Niceville, Florida, during that period. After getting together, the family then spent a fun day out in Destin to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend, where they enjoyed plenty of time in the water.

ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Facebook/Cheryl Bennett Wiygul

Bennett and his family eventually returned to Wiygul’s home following their time at the beach, with the former in good spirits. By the end of the day he was relaxing on his own, catching a late night film on the television. However, everything changed just a few hours later.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT