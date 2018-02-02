This Man Gave Up Sugar For A Month – And Documented The Insane Changes To His Body

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately for lovers of tasty treats everywhere, it’s not really a good idea to consume large amounts of added sugar. After all, in excess, sugar has deemed to be a contributing factor to a number of serious health problems – among them, raised blood pressure and fatty liver disease. Plus, due to the way that our bodies process glucose, those who regularly take in too much of the sweet stuff run a greater risk of obesity and developing type 2 diabetes.

But as sugar can be found in many of our favorite foods – even in the likes of bread and some processed meats – reducing the levels that you consume can be difficult. Quitting added sugar entirely, moreover, is an even greater challenge. But Sacha Harland decided to do just that – and the changes that happened to his body as a result are pretty remarkable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before Harland set out on his journey, however, he had to get a measure of how healthy – or not – he already was. And to that end, the Dutch man took himself to a sports physician to have his blood pressure and general levels of fitness tested; the medical professional would also determine how well his heart and lungs were working.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT