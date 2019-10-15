When Ricky Kennedy’s wife, Ghislaine, walks into their home, she discovers her husband in need of an ambulance – and fast. He thinks he’s having a heart attack as pain clenches his entire body and prevents him from moving. But as it turns out, the grandfather has sepsis; and it all came from partaking in a common, everyday habit.
This Grandpa’s Common Bad Habit Landed Him In The ER With Sepsis
At the hospital, doctors told Ricky that he had a 50 percent chance of surviving his battle with sepsis. The illness spreads with haste and can transform into septic shock without the proper course of treatment. And such a turn can cause organ failure – an often deadly side effect.