This Grandpa’s Common Bad Habit Landed Him In The ER With Sepsis

By Andrea Marchiano
October 15, 2019

When Ricky Kennedy’s wife, Ghislaine, walks into their home, she discovers her husband in need of an ambulance – and fast. He thinks he’s having a heart attack as pain clenches his entire body and prevents him from moving. But as it turns out, the grandfather has sepsis; and it all came from partaking in a common, everyday habit.

At the hospital, doctors told Ricky that he had a 50 percent chance of surviving his battle with sepsis. The illness spreads with haste and can transform into septic shock without the proper course of treatment. And such a turn can cause organ failure – an often deadly side effect.

