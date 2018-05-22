This Man Was Suffering A Life Of Hatred And Depression – Before He Found A Path To Inner Peace

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Fang grew up in Bac Ninh province, east of Hanoi in Vietnam. His unhappy childhood was marked with fear and misery, an experience which lasted well into his twenties. However, that was before he made an incredible discovery, one that led him to finally find an inner peace.

Fang grew up in the countryside with his mother, father and brother. But what might have been an idyllic rural upbringing was ruined by the actions of Fang’s dad. An extremely abusive man, Fang’s father would savagely beat his wife on a regular basis.

Being mere children, Fang and his brother were powerless to intervene. So they were forced to witness the beatings and the abuse, the cruelty of which is difficult to comprehend. Fang’s father was a brutal and volatile character who would regularly attack the children’s mother over the most trivial of matters.

