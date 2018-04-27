This Man Thought He Had A Common Cold. But His Condition Was So Severe He Had His Limbs Removed

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Lewis was a 33-year-old man coasting through life when suddenly everything changed. One minute he was coming down with a cold, and the next he was being rushed into hospital. That’s when doctors told his partner to prepare for the worst.

Back in 2013 Alex Lewis and his partner Lucy lived in Stockbridge, U.K., with their three-year-old son Sam. At the time, the couple ran a gastropub together, but in November of that year something happened to them which stopped them in their tracks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex, who was 33 at the time, could usually be found enjoying a drink with friends or playing a round of golf, but he began to feel unwell with symptoms of a cold. Considering that little Sam was also under the weather, Lucy passed her partner’s illness off as a bad bout of “man flu.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT