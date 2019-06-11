If You Were Born In These Years, You May Be Susceptible To This Deadly Disease

ADVERTISEMENT

Across the world, there are countless people dealing with a number of different diseases every day. Whether it be a minor illness or something more serious, they can rely on their doctors to help them get better. But in previous years, one ailment in particular proved to be incredibly prevalent.

That condition is measles – and it has affected millions of people in various countries around the globe, with the U.S. recording some shocking figures. Prior to the early 1960s, around three to four million individuals contracted the extremely contagious disease every year, according to the Public Health Foundation. However, things really started to change from 1963 onwards.

At that point, a measles vaccination was made available to the U.S. public, before another inoculation came out some five years later. From there, the sheer number of victims dropped rapidly in the next few decades, proving the effectiveness of the shot. And by the year 2000, a significant milestone was reached.

