Within minutes of becoming a mom, Brianne Jordan faced a heartbreak that every family dreads. In fact, as doctors handed over her newborn daughter, they also made the devastating prophesy that the child could not live.
For by a cruel twist of nature, little Kenadie Jourdin-Bromley entered the world as a “Thumbelina” baby. She was afflicted with a condition so rare that it is shared by only a hundred other people in the entire world.
The tiny tot, from Ontario, Canada, was a minuscule 11 inches long and weighed just two and a half pounds when she was handed to her mom in February 2003. Furthermore, doctors also delivered the grim news that Kenadie would, at most, live for just a few days as a result of having primordial dwarfism.
