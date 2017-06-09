It was every mother’s worst nightmare. All Kelsie Lewis could do was look on in horror as her little baby convulsed in pain. She had no idea what was causing it – until she discovered a deadly insect crawling on his body.
Lewis and her family live in Buckeye, Arizona. And in May 2017, they were no doubt getting ready to enjoy their first full summer with 10-month-old Jericho. Unfortunately, that’s when catastrophe struck.
It had been just an ordinary day when little Jericho began acting out of character. He was crying uncontrollably and writhing around in his crib. And yet there was no obvious sign at all as to what was causing the baby’s distress.
-
Mom Was Afraid When Her Baby Shook In Pain. Then She Saw The Deadly Creature Crawling On His Body
-
Jackie Kennedy’s Granddaughter Looks So Much Like The Former First Lady That It’s Insane
-
These Sisters Had Perms Since High School – But With Their New Looks You Wouldn’t Recognize Them
-
Each Day This Girl Waved To Her Beat Cop – So The One Time She Didn’t His Instinct Said To Go Inside
-
24 Years After This Florida Man Disappeared, Detectives Finally Found Out The Whole Truth
-
20 Intriguing Secrets About Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Relationship
-
After A Judge Heard What This Couple Had Done, He Sentenced Them To 2,340 Years In Prison
-
This Mom Was Walking With Her Daughter When A Little Stranger Slipped Her A Note
-
This Teen Made His Teacher’s Life Agony Day After Day – So His Dad Decided To Teach Him A Lesson
-
When This Little Girl Threw The First Pitch, The Catcher Removed His Mask And She Burst Out Crying
-
People Traveled From All Over To See This Little Girl – For A Reason That Today Is Unthinkable
-
This Man Was Standing In Shallow Water When He Suddenly Felt Something Pull At His Feet