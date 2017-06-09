Mom Was Afraid When Her Baby Shook In Pain. Then She Saw The Deadly Creature Crawling On His Body

ADVERTISEMENT

It was every mother’s worst nightmare. All Kelsie Lewis could do was look on in horror as her little baby convulsed in pain. She had no idea what was causing it – until she discovered a deadly insect crawling on his body.

Lewis and her family live in Buckeye, Arizona. And in May 2017, they were no doubt getting ready to enjoy their first full summer with 10-month-old Jericho. Unfortunately, that’s when catastrophe struck.

It had been just an ordinary day when little Jericho began acting out of character. He was crying uncontrollably and writhing around in his crib. And yet there was no obvious sign at all as to what was causing the baby’s distress.

