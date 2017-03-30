After This Mom Gave Birth Twice In 15 Months, A Photo Of Her Stomach Revealed A Strange Condition

ADVERTISEMENT

As a professional runner, Stephanie Bruce often pushed her body to the limits. But when she had two babies in the space of 15 months her shape changed beyond recognition. It was only then that her doctors diagnosed her with a rare condition that affected her whole stomach.

Bruce comes from Flagstaff, Arizona. She lives with her husband Ben who is also a full-time athlete. Together they document their training and coaching exploits on their website and on social media.

In 2014, Bruce took a break from racing when she was pregnant with her first child. After giving birth to a son, the runner quickly became pregnant once again. In fact, she ended up becoming a mom twice in the space of just 15 months.

