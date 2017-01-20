It hadn’t been the best of days for Sara Heller. Not only was she getting used to the demands of being a new mom, her baby had also been cruelly targeted by an unkind comment online. But, when a stranger handed her a note in a restaurant, it restored her faith in humanity.
Sara Heller and her partner Chris Eidam come from Omaha, Nebraska. In 2016, the couple were no doubt delighted to discover they were expecting their first child. But 24 weeks into her pregnancy, Heller received some unexpected news.
A scan revealed her unborn son had a cleft palate. “We were really caught off-guard,” Heller admitted to WOWT News in January 2017, as she recalled seeing her ultrasound for the first time. “I mean you can see he’s just a regular normal baby,” she added.
