A Mom Was Left Devastated When Her 18-Month-Old Daughter Was Diagnosed With Childhood Alzheimer’s

ADVERTISEMENT

As a parent, there are few things more nerve-racking than when your child falls ill. Whether it’s just a common cold or something more serious, those periods will often test the resolve of moms and dads. Sara and Paul McGlocklin could certainly attest to that, as their young daughter Marian was given a shocking diagnosis in 2017.

Residents of California, Paul and Sara were already the proud parents of a daughter named Emily prior to Marian’s birth. And following the latter’s arrival, all appeared to be going well for the growing family, with Marian hitting an important milestone when she turned nine months old. What’s more, she uttered her first words at that time as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Paul and Sara also began to pick up on some worrying aspects of their youngest daughter’s behavior during that period. While Marian learned her first words in good time, there were other scheduled landmarks that she wasn’t hitting. Then, to compound the situation, the infant started to forget the knowledge that she’d acquired.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT