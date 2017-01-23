ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Barcroft USA via Daily Mail

Meet Jesse Shand. In 2013, he was a morbidly obese guy in his mid-twenties with zero self-esteem and a major addiction to internet trolling. His bullying knew few bounds. He even targeted super tough body builders (from the safety of his couch, of course). When his victims finally challenged him to post a photograph of himself, he had no idea that his life was about to be turned upside down.

As a troll, Shand went out of his way to make depressed internet forum users feel even worse. He used bullying as an outlet for his own sadness. “It made me kind of get a laugh and feel better about my situation,” he later explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his childhood, Shand faced tragedy when his father was murdered. As an adult, Shand could not control his spiraling weight gain. After trying (and failing) to drop the pounds, he eventually gave in to a hermit-like life of gaming and trolling.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT