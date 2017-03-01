These Are The Most Insanely Strong Children In The World

ADVERTISEMENT

At some point in their young lives every child has wished that they could be the toughest kid in school. Indeed, every wimpy kid has dreamed of the day that they’d be old enough to start working out, so that they could show off some real strength. But some kids don’t wait for adulthood to arrive before hitting the weights. In fact, these children didn’t even wait for kindergarten – resulting in some insane muscles that are truly difficult to believe. These are the ten kids that absolutely no bully would want to mess with on the playground.

10. Gage Gregurich

While most ten-year-olds were learning how to climb rope in gym, Gage Gregurich was already deadlifting nearly three times his own weight. In fact, the 64 lb wunderkind set multiple world records at the 2014 Junior Olympics despite only being in the fifth grade.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Nebraska-native in fact only worked out twice a week, for a maximum of 80 minutes total. Nevertheless, his strength has seen him lift an impressive 170 lbs, and he has walked away with prizes from several weightlifting competitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT