After A Young Mom Had Aggressive Cancer Treatment, Her Doctors Made A Gut-Wrenching Confession

Sarah Boyle is sat beside her husband in a private room in The Royal Stoke University Hospital in northern England. The weeks leading up to this moment have consisted of a series of arduous routine tests. The young mother is now facing a health professional who has just uttered the words that nobody ever wants to hear; Boyle has breast cancer. Little does she know, however, there’s an even bigger bombshell just around the corner.
At this appointment, Boyle, who is from Staffordshire, England, listened while doctors ran through the severity of her diagnosis. She had grade two triple-negative breast cancer and she would need to start treatment right away. With both chemotherapy and surgery in the pipeline, life as she knew it was about to drastically change.