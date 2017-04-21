This New Mom Suddenly Couldn’t Walk. Then She Recalled Her Pain When The Nurse Put The Needle In

ADVERTISEMENT

When Annette Ross went into labor for the second time, she understood her life was about to change. However, when her delivery left her unable to walk, she knew only to well something had gone drastically wrong. Then she recalled the pain she’d felt during her epidural.

From the outside, Annette Ross and her husband Bill appeared to have the perfect life. They had previously lived in Chicago, Illinois. However, they moved to New Canaan, Connecticut – where Bill had grown up – to start a family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Annette admitted that the move was a big step for her. But eventually she warmed to her husband’s hometown. “I never thought that I would fall in love with New Canaan the way I did, only because I loved Chicago so much I thought it was home,” she explained to the New Canaanite website in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT