Next Time You Buy New Hair Products, Watch Out For These Harmful Ingredients

When it comes to choosing hair care, many of us are guilty of picking up bottles based on their colors or perhaps the smell of a certain formula. However, we should probably pay more attention to any harmful nasties hiding in our products’ ingredient lists. But which chemicals in particular should we be on the lookout for?
20. Sulfates
Sodium laureth sulfate (SLES) and sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) are two ingredients that are commonly found in many personal care products, including shampoos. The widespread use of such sulfates in the cosmetic industry is down to the fact they’re cheap detergents that help formulas lather up. However, they may not be good for our health.