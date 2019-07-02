A Nurse Thought She Just Had Muscle Strain, But Now She’s Warning Others About Her True Diagnosis

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout a person’s life, they might experience a number of aches and pains in different parts of their body. Sometimes these problems go away on their own, but that’s not always the case. One Twitter user named gwheezie could certainly attest to that, as she explained on social media in December 2018.

A professional nurse, gwheezie started to feel some pain in various areas of her upper body back then. From her shoulders to her arms, the social media user originally put the discomfort down nothing more than a bad case of “muscle strain.” So with that in mind, she continued on with her life as per normal.

However, gwheezie’s seemingly innocuous symptoms took a really worrying turn after that. Indeed, the nurse began to feel quite sick, sweating profusely as a result. In addition to that, her worsening condition also caused her to vomit, which finally prompted the concerned Twitter user to contact the emergency services.

