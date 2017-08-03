Only A Handful Of People Have These Tiny Holes By Their Ears – And Here’s The Fascinating Reason Why

ADVERTISEMENT

The chances are that you know at least one person with a tiny hole somewhere above their ear. In fact, it’s quite a common condition – but the hole isn’t just a leftover scar from a piercing gone wrong. In fact, if you’ve ever wondered why some people have these curious, tiny dimples, it turns out that there may actually be a scientific reason why.

The human body is a truly amazing thing, but there’s no denying that it throws up all manner of oddities. Ranging from a “single transverse palmar crease,” also known as a crease along the palm, to more serious defects like congenital heart problems, there are plenty of issues that people can suffer from birth.

Heart problems, for instance, can result in breathing difficulties in newborns and require treatment to ensure that the heart remains functional. However, not all abnormalities are as serious as this. Many are, in fact, harmless.

