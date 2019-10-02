For many of us, there’s nothing better than settling down for a nice cup of tea. And given that the beverage comes in so many different flavors, it’s little wonder that this should be the case. But in addition to its comforting attributes, there are also certain kinds of tea with apparent medicinal qualities.
The Tea That Could Dramatically Improve Your Health
One herb which can be utilized to concoct tea is oregano. Popular within Italian cuisine, we might recognize oregano in food by its distinct smell and rich taste. But in addition to its flavor-enhancing powers, it’s also said to possess attributes which can contribute towards a person’s wellbeing.