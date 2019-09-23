As soon as a baby is born, it’s only normal for parents to worry like crazy. Whether it’s a red face, or a shrieking cry, many families will unashamedly take their little ones straight to the doctor. But when 16 infants began to sprout hair all over their bodies, their parents quickly realized something was genuinely wrong. In fact, the little ones, who all live in Spain, had symptoms of what’s colloquially known as “werewolf syndrome.”
These Parents Were Left Distraught When Their Children All Developed Werewolf Syndrome
Now scientists refer to such a condition as hypertrichosis, and it causes hair to grow abnormally on the body. However, it can occur within a defined area, known as localized hypertrichosis, or it can spark growth across a person’s anatomy. For such a thing to happen naturally, a child would have to be born with a genetic mutation.