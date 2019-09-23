These Parents Were Left Distraught When Their Children All Developed Werewolf Syndrome

As soon as a baby is born, it’s only normal for parents to worry like crazy. Whether it’s a red face, or a shrieking cry, many families will unashamedly take their little ones straight to the doctor. But when 16 infants began to sprout hair all over their bodies, their parents quickly realized something was genuinely wrong. In fact, the little ones, who all live in Spain, had symptoms of what’s colloquially known as “werewolf syndrome.”

