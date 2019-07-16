People Who’ve Experienced Chemotherapy Shared Emotional Insights Into The Harrowing Treatment

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no doubt that cancer is a persistent and aggressive disease that claims way too many lives. However, thanks to medical treatments such as chemotherapy, more people are surviving it than ever before. Despite that progress, though, it remains a widespread condition.

Cancer-related deaths have been steadily dropping in recent decades, and they’ve fallen by a quarter over the past 25 years. That’s obviously great news, and a variety of contributing factors are responsible for this significant improvement. Advances in modern technology allow for swifter diagnoses, for example, and smoking is less popular than it was.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, when doctors detect cancer, they’re more able to treat it thanks to improved medical procedures. The aforementioned chemotherapy – or chemo for short – is one of them, and you’ve probably already heard of it. But it’s a sensitive and personal topic to many, so how much do you really know about the process?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT